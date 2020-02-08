iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

IWP stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.68. 255,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,342. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $127.62 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

