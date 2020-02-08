iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.41. 534,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,696. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

