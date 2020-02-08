iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Holdings Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NEAR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.30. 1,293,415 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1019 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.