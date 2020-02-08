iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 180.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.05. 405,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,393. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.26 and a fifty-two week high of $150.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

