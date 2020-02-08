ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.72%.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.62. ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU CORP/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

