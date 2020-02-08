Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 458.75 ($6.03).

IWG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) target price on shares of IWG in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IWG from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.39) target price (up from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of IWG stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 446 ($5.87). 1,173,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. IWG has a 12-month low of GBX 220.30 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 470.40 ($6.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 442.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 409.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 787.87, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

