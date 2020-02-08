J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.57, 21,154 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 31,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

