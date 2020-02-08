J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stake Reduced by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in J2 Global by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on JCOM. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on shares of J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.59. 265,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,794. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. J2 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.70.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

