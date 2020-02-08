Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,457,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 769,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after buying an additional 297,701 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

