Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 250.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.36.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

