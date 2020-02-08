Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 20.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 29.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 68,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $73.80 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.