Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $146.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $150.42.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,204 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.52.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

