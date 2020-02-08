Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Shares of IBP opened at $75.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

