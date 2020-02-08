Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JXI opened at $62.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.