Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $56.62 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $497,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,378,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,853,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

