Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 261 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGHG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGHG opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.