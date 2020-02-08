Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,687 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 13,009.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the third quarter worth $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 761.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Svb Leerink lowered Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. Wright Medical Group NV has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James Lightman sold 188,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $5,562,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie D. Dewey sold 119,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $3,537,885.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,913 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,744. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.