Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Holdings Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHG. Man Group plc grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 333.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 237,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $17,004,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

JHG opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.