Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.24. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Get Jason Industries alerts:

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.61 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jason Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jason Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jason Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jason Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:JASN)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.