Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of JEF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.07. 1,591,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 797,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 649,421 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

