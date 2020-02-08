Jefferies Financial Group Raises Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 3,128

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,893 ($38.06) to GBX 3,128 ($41.15) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,310 ($43.54) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.75) price target (up previously from GBX 2,670 ($35.12)) on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,418 ($31.81) to GBX 2,442 ($32.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,924.43 ($38.47).

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 3,043 ($40.03) on Wednesday. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,062 ($40.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,834.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,363.61.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

