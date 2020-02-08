Jefferies Financial Group Trims Ferguson (LON:FERG) Target Price to GBX 8,223

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 8,269 ($108.77) to GBX 8,223 ($108.17) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FERG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ferguson to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,773.41 ($89.10).

Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 7,440 ($97.87) on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61). The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,040.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,509.12.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

