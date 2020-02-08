Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JELD. ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.08.

JELD stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,098. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Jeld-Wen has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,152,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after buying an additional 541,144 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,976,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after buying an additional 294,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 750.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 194,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter worth $3,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

