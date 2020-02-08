Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JELD. ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.08.
JELD stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,098. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Jeld-Wen has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,152,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after buying an additional 541,144 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,976,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after buying an additional 294,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 750.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 194,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter worth $3,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.
About Jeld-Wen
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
