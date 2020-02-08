Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,152,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 541,144 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,976,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 294,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 194,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

