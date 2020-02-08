Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of JMDA opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Jerrick Media has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jerrick Media will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities.

