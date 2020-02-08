Jibrel Network (JNT) Tops One Day Volume of $8,116.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $8,116.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.26 or 0.05915628 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 122.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024317 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00127230 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038939 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

JNT is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin, Coinrail and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.