JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (JPEI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 on March 20th

JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPEI opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.45) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.49. JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 has a 1 year low of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 112.99 ($1.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 million and a PE ratio of 4.98.
About JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001
