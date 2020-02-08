JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (JPEI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 on March 20th

JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPEI opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.45) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.49. JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 has a 1 year low of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 112.99 ($1.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 million and a PE ratio of 4.98.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

