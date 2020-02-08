Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JPGI) Shares Up 1.4%

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 363 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 363 ($4.78), 85,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 186,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358 ($4.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.14 million and a PE ratio of 13.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 344.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 338.19.

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile (LON:JPGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

