Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr (LON:JEFI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.25 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.43), approximately 102,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 147,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.41).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, insider John Scott bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £15,300 ($20,126.28). Also, insider Nicholas Moakes bought 18,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,952.45 ($26,246.32).

About Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr (LON:JEFI)

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

