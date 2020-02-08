Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KALA. Bank of America lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.56. 486,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,254. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $216.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.97. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 519,508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 283,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 248,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

