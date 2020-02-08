Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KALA. Bank of America lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.56. 486,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,254. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $216.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.97. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 519,508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 283,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 248,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.
