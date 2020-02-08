Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Kansas City Southern worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $171.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.37 and a 200 day moving average of $142.55.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

