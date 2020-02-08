KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Trading Down 0.7%

Kao Corporation (OTCMKTS:KAOOY)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.56, 530,714 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 309% from the average session volume of 129,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KAO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47.

Kao Corporation develops and sells consumer and chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Cosmetics Business, Skin and Hair Care Business, Human Health Care Business, Fabric and Home Care Business, and Chemical Business segments. It offers face care products, such as face washes, makeup removers, face sheets, lotions, emulsions, creams, essences, sunscreen, packs, and lip care products; makeup products, including face powders and eye makeup products; body care products comprising body soaps, hand care products, body sheets, and antiperspirant deodorants; and oral care products, such as toothpastes and toothbrushes.

