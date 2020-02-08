KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KAZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital raised KAZ Minerals to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC lowered KAZ Minerals to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.95) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 655.33 ($8.62).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

KAZ stock traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.26) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 475 ($6.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 518.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 485.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.