Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

KZIA stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

