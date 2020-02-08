Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
KZIA stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $9.74.
About Kazia Therapeutics
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.
