Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Kazia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

