Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Kearny Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Kearny Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 364,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,526. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 40.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 16,917 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.