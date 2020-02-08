KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KEMET’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. KEMET reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KEMET will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. KEMET’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEM shares. ValuEngine upgraded KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley lowered KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE:KEM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.31. 742,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,555. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. KEMET has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KEMET by 154.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 124,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KEMET by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,628,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KEMET by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KEMET by 107.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 187,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in KEMET by 11.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

