Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KMR. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Kenmare Resources from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of KMR opened at GBX 265 ($3.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 246.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.99. The stock has a market cap of $293.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. Kenmare Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 174 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 259 ($3.41).

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

