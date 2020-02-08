Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given Sell Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Keywords Studios to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,546.83 ($20.35).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

LON:KWS traded up GBX 49 ($0.64) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,600 ($21.05). 233,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 885 ($11.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,467.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,393.63.

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.