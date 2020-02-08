KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Apple makes up about 1.7% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 384,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $86,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 89,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Apple by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 266,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,577,000 after acquiring an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,422.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.