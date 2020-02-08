Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.56 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Kforce updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.43-0.47 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.43-0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. Kforce has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $42.64.

Get Kforce alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

In other Kforce news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $435,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $52,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,158 shares of company stock worth $3,621,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFRC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.