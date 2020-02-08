Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $333-339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.92 million.Kforce also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.43-0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFRC. BidaskClub cut Kforce from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $33.62. 175,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,054. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. Kforce has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.56 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $52,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,158 shares of company stock worth $3,621,020 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.