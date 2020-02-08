Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $40.25 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

