Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $113,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 221,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 128,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 59,350 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 122,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

