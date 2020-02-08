Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 10,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $267.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6292 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

