Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

KNSL has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of KNSL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.81. The stock had a trading volume of 183,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.37. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $281,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $109,898.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $214,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,877,649.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,813 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,279,000 after acquiring an additional 274,602 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,548,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

