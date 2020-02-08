Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.42. Kirkland’s shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 43,702 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland’s, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 1,345.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 24,033 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 74.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

