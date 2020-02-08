KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.04-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.325-1.525, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $6.64 on Friday, hitting $165.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,371. KLA has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.08.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of KLA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.38.

In other KLA news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $800,370.00. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $664,618.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock worth $2,938,419 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

