Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 4,807 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AES by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AES by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 116.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 72,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.51.

NYSE AES traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. 2,206,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,440. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

