Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08 to $0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million to $190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.43 million.Knowles also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.08-0.16 EPS.

Shares of KN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,954. Knowles has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Knowles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

